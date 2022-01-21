ACES at Chase gives students interested in science & technology the opportunity to thrive

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH)–In our fast-paced world, science and technology are a part of just about everything–from our phones to transportation to medicine. The curriculum at ACES at Chase hones in on these topics, setting students up for future success.

“Our mission here at ACES at Chase is to engage our learners in a full ‘STEAM’ curriculum –science, technology, engineering, arts and math,” explains Karen Habegger, Principal of Aces at Chase. “These are skills that they can use far into the future, and the thinking behind engineering is helping kids learn how to solve problems, world problems, real life problems.”

All students at the middle school participate in an engineering program called ‘Project Lead the Way.’

Watch as CT Style’s Natasha Lubczenko sits in on an “App Invention” class!

*The ACES at Chase enrollment lottery is going on now through February 28th. Visit aces.org/chase to fill out your free application.*