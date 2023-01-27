WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — In today’s fast-paced world, science and technology are all around us. This is why ACES at Chase focuses on S.T.E.A.M. curriculum to set your young one up for success.

“S.T.E.A.M. stands for science, technology, engineering and mathematics,” explains principal Dr. Frank LaBanca. “And we infuse those S.T.E.A.M. themes throughout all our curriculum, in all our classes, and give students opportunities to conduct projects that are meaningful to them in the S.T.E.A.M. areas.”

If you think this school would be a good fit for your child, the enrollment lottery is going on now through February 28th. To fill out your free application, visit aces.org/chase