NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — CT Style Express Host Natasha Lubczenko recently met with two local education experts about an exciting new educational program for young children coming to Newtown, CT this September.

Lucia Fonseca is the Assistant Director of ACES International Education and Director of ACES at Helen Doron Academy, and she joined Timothy Howes, Deputy Executive Director of Area Cooperative Educational Services (ACES), to speak about this program.



Helen Doron English is an international franchise with more than 1,000 learning centers in 40 countries and growing. ACES was selected by Helen Doron in 2020 to open an English-Spanish early education program in the United States. As a result, they are revolutionizing early education by offering an English-Spanish bilingual preschool program to the students of Connecticut.

ACES partnered with Helen Doron because she is a British linguistic scientist—and the CEO and founder of the Helen Doron Educational Group. She has an innovative way for teaching Foreign Language to children. At ACES at Helen Doron Academy, they have adopted her unique method.

The Unique Methodology behind the program includes: positive reinforcement, children continue to learn at home with original apps, small classes, and lots of songs.

At ACES at Helen Doron Academy, children will always come first. The Helen Doron teaching method is based on years of experience and knowledge. The teaching and learning materials feature original stories, songs, and animations to make learning fun.

Some curriculum features include:

Ready Steady Move! – ¡PREPARADOS, LISTOS, YA!

A fitness program that combines movement with language acquisition.

Story Time

The benefits are endless. Children consider new ideas and increase verbal proficiency and listening skills.

Fine Motor Skills and Fun Crafts

Children develop social skills, dexterity, creativity, and problem-solving skills. They get an opportunity to appreciate others’ abilities and accept their own.

Mathriders

Builds a solid math foundation through games, movement, and music.

i-Science

Introduces students to the content of science through songs, inquiry, and problem solving.

Multi-Music

Exposes students to multilingual songs and dance.

ACES at Helen Doron Academy believes that children who start ahead, stay ahead.



To learn more, please visit the ACES website at www.aces.org/helendoron or contact Lucia Fonseca at lfonseca@aces.org