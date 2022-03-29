NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — ACES has provided support and resources to school districts around the state for over 50 years, and now there’s a chance for you to get involved! The educational agency has a career fair coming up.
Here with the details is ACES Director of Human Resources Steven Cook.
The following are covered:
- What positions are you looking to fill?
- Why is hiring teachers of color important to you?
- Why would you encourage someone to start a career with ACES?
ACES Career Fair will be held on March 30th, 3 to 7 p.m. In Hamden.
To learn more, visit http://www.aces.org