NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — ACES has provided support and resources to school districts around the state for over 50 years, and now there’s a chance for you to get involved! The educational agency has a career fair coming up.

Here with the details is ACES Director of Human Resources Steven Cook.

The following are covered:

What positions are you looking to fill?

Why is hiring teachers of color important to you?

Why would you encourage someone to start a career with ACES?

ACES Career Fair will be held on March 30th, 3 to 7 p.m. In Hamden.

To learn more, visit http://www.aces.org