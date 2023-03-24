New Haven, Conn., (WTNH) – For school-aged children, learning comes in many forms.

Of course, there’s academics, but to really thrive, they may need help in other areas, as well.

CT Style Host Natasha Lubczenko was joined in the studio by Carrie Hartman, Director of Clinical Services for ACES.

ACES is an educational agency that offers a wide array of services and programs for children and adults in the Greater New Haven Region and throughout the state. ACES has creatively collaborated with numerous schools and districts to meet the unique challenges of a wide variety of students.



In this interview, Carrie tells our viewers about some of the Clinical Services that ACES offers to schools and families. She explains that Clinical Services are an important part of helping students who may be struggling to access their education or their educational materials. ACES can provide an assessment of a student’s learning or behavioral needs and can help create strategies for learning and acquiring skills.



ACES Clinical Services include Occupational Therapy, Physical Therapy, Behavior Services, and Assistive Technology Services. They also offer unique services to districts such as Universal Design for Learning in the Classroom and Life Course Person Centered Transition Planning and Assessment. In addition to school-based services, ACES offers insurance-based ABA services to individuals with autism. These services take place in the individual’s home, community, and/or daycare. ACES also provides center-based ABA services for preschool age students with autism at their Treatment and Learning Center (TLC), located in Hamden.

TLC is staffed full-time with a team of Board-Certified Behavior Analysts and Registered Behavior Technicians and offers ABA services to children ages 3 to 5 with Autism Spectrum Disorder and other disabilities. In addition to ABA services, TLC offers speech and occupational therapy services. TLC also offer Behavior Assessments and Support Plans, Parent Training, Social Skills Groups and Supplementary Summer and Afterschool Programming.

Carrie stresses that early intervention is so important in helping children with learning and behavior challenges to be set up for success. She says that if families think that their child might benefit from any of the services that ACES has to offer, they should reach out to her department, have a conversation and then, they can help you to move forward from there.

Visit the ACES website at www.aces.org or call 203-498-6850.