ACES Diversity Committee Improves Work Environment

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — The Aces Diversity Committee is doing their part engaging employees to support the ACES mission.

ACES sponsors, The Agents of Change: Turning Words into Action, News 8’s half hour special that airs on May 25th at 8pm on WCTX.

Here with more from ACES is HR Specialist of Diversity Equity and Inclusion, Kevin Walton along with, Open Choice Liaison & Translation Services Coordinator, Melissa Alers.

ACES is in the process of creating a Transgender policy to follow CT laws as well as to ensure the safety of their students and staff, welcoming the opportunity to partner with local organizations in this ongoing effort.

ACES dedication to better serve its community is exemplified by the wide array of services and programs offered. These include adult and vocational programs, interdistrict programs, Open and Magnet School Parent Choice programs, Minority Teacher Recruitment initiatives, behavior services for individuals on the autism spectrum, occupational/ physical therapy, professional development, and technology services.

Upcoming events: ASRC (Autism) walk on 5/23 and the Middletown Pride Parade on June 5th (virtual event).

Learn more at www.aces.org.