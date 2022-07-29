New Haven, CT (WTNH) – ACES is a Regional Education Service Center serving twenty-five school districts in New Haven County. Their mission is dedicated to enhancing and transforming lives through education, innovation and leadership.

ACES has made diversity, equity and fairness a priority in both their learning and workplace environments.

CT Style Host Natasha Lubczenko recently met with ACES representatives who are members of the ACES Diversity Committee, Kevin Walton, Director of Equity & Inclusion and Melissa Alers, Open Choice Liaison & Translation Services Coordinator. They discussed some of ACES accomplishments and hopes for the future.

Watch this interview and learn the answers to some of these questions:

ACES recently passed a policy on Transgender and Gender-Non-Conforming students. Why are these efforts so important in this environment?

How do these priorities impact employees and students?

What does it mean to increase cultural competence?

Should other workplaces adopt these policies and priorities?

To learn more about ACES, visit www.ACES.org.