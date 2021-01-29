ACES ECA helps young artists develop their unique voices with an immersive, arts-only education

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH)– Over the years, the arts have been recognized as an integral part of a well-rounded education. At ACES Educational Center for the Arts, they value this idea and use it to help emerging artists develop their unique voices–even now during the pandemic.

Since 1973, the halftime magnet school has brought together high school students from over twenty-five school districts to explore their creativity.

“Now more than ever, I think it’s really important for kids to meet and work in an authentic way with students from other towns, other places, from other experiences,” says Leslie Abbatiello, principal and director at ECA. “This is a place where they get to do that, and the common ground that they all have is their art.”

Students attend their district school in the morning and come to ECA in the afternoon for an immersive, arts-only education to hone their craft.

Available courses include orchestra, acting and dance, visual arts , creative writing and even rock band.

And it’s not just what students are learning that’s unique, it’s who they’re learning from.

“They’re not only working with each other as a team, but they’re working side by side with their instructors who are all artists working in their field,” says Abbatiello. “So it’s a very much of a mentoring relationship here between students and instructors.”

For more information: www.aces.org/eca