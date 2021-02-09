ACES Education Foundation supports students

CT Style

by: Christina Alexander

Posted: / Updated:

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Area Cooperative Educational Services or ACES has an education foundation which makes it all possible.

Here with the details are President, Dr. Thomas M. Danehy along with Board Member Dr. Karen DuBois-Walton.

The ACES Education Foundation exists to support high-quality programming that strengthens the academic achievement and social skills of ACES students, consumers, and staff by providing grant opportunities to ACES schools and programs.

Since its inception, the ACES Education Foundation has raised more than $975,000 benefitting thousands of ACES students and families.

Upcoming Event: Virtual gala on March 25, 2021

To donate, click here.

To learn more visit, www.aces.org/foundation.

