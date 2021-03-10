NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — We’re checking in with Area Cooperative Educational Services or ACES and their insurance Collaborative.

Here with details are ACES Executive Director, Dr. Thomas Danehy along Vice President of Brown & Brown Insurance Sonia Kaminsky.

ACES Insurance Collaborative, created in 2017, has been designed to have local towns and boards of education join to save money on insurance needs.

The combined buying power of ACES Insurance Collaborative provides high-quality health insurance at competitive rates. Offering significant savings on administrative and stop-loss insurance fees, while building reserves.

Current members include: ACES, Ansonia Board of Education, North Haven Board of Education, the Town of North Haven, and East Haven Board of Education.

Upcoming Events: Virtual monthly meetings to review expenses, share best practices, and discuss current issues.

To learn more, click here.