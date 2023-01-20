New Haven, Conn. (WTNH) – What if your child could have the world at their fingertips? With ACES International Education, they can!

CT Style Host Natasha Lubczenko was joined in the studio by Jason Hiruo, Director of ACES International Education. ACES is an educational agency here in Connecticut, with a number of different schools and programs around the state, and ACES International is one of the first programs in the country to offer global engagement for public education.

Jason says, “ACES International is a global programming office, under ACES, as a service division. We develop bridging, we develop learning communities, partnerships, and the opportunity for students to develop intercultural exchange activities and experiential learning for real-world relevance.”

The program focuses on building peer to peer connections. Participants have found that intercultural competencies and international experience are valuable assets to have, especially in an increasingly globalized world where we are more likely to interact with people from different cultures and countries who have been shaped by different values, beliefs and experiences.

In this interview, Jason talks about his experience with building this program, and answers the following questions:

educators to have in today’s world? What experiential learning opportunities are available to students and educators looking to broaden their horizons?

In how many different countries is ACES International offered?

Can any Connecticut student participate?

What types of programs do you offer? Are they only academic?

Does ACES International have any trips coming up?

How can students and educators get involved in what you’re doing?

To learn more about this program, and upcoming events, visit www.aces.org/ai