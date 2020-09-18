ACES International provides cultural experiences for students

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — As students head back to school, ACES provides international opportunities and different ways to learn.

Director of ACES International Education Jason Hiruo is here along with Deputy Executive Director Timothy Howes.

What ACES International Education does, is provide global engagement and intercultural exchange programming for public schools, learning institutions, all the way through university level providing connections to other school partners around the world for opportunities that bring students together between the United States and any country that they’re interested in partnering with.

ACES International Education is in six countries, China, Japan, Spain, Germany, Australia, and now Israel. As their network continues to grow it allows them to connect more and more Connecticut schools to these opportunities.

To learn more visit, aces.org/ai or email ACES International at acesinternational@aces.org.