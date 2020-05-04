ACES is adjusting to the new normal during the COVID-19 pandemic

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Learning and teaching has certainly changed over the past two months, but Area Cooperative Educational Services or ACES is still working to provide top notch education and services.

Here with the details is Executive Director Dr. Thomas M Danehy.

Area Cooperative Educational Services (ACES) exists to improve public education through high quality, cost effective programs and services. They are the Regional Educational Service Center (RESC) for the twenty-five school districts in south central Connecticut.

Dr. Danehy covers the following:

• Updated and accurate information on their COVID-19 update page and special email for questions (safety@aces.org)

• Student education plans, and grab and go lunches

• OT and PT Teletherapy

• Lessons learned during this unprecedented time

To learn more, click here.