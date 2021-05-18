ACES is Recruiting Occupational and Physical Therapists

by: Christina Alexander

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — ACES provides different sorts of therapy in a school setting.

Here with more is Director, ACES-Extension Therapy Services Laura Evangelist along with Physical Therapist-Liaison Jennifer Fox.

The following are covered:

  • What is ACES?
  • What is ACES-Extension Therapy Services (ETS)?
  • What is Occupational Therapy and Physical Therapy?
  • What is the role of OT in the school setting and what does it look like?
  • What is the role of PT in the school setting and what does it look like?

ACES is currently recruiting both Occupational and Physical Therapists for the 2021-2022 school year.  

For job postings visit, www.aces.org.

