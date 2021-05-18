ACES is Recruiting Occupational and Physical Therapists

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — ACES provides different sorts of therapy in a school setting.

Here with more is Director, ACES-Extension Therapy Services Laura Evangelist along with Physical Therapist-Liaison Jennifer Fox.



The following are covered:

What is ACES?

What is ACES-Extension Therapy Services (ETS)?

What is Occupational Therapy and Physical Therapy?

What is the role of OT in the school setting and what does it look like?

What is the role of PT in the school setting and what does it look like?

ACES is currently recruiting both Occupational and Physical Therapists for the 2021-2022 school year.



To learn more, click here.

For job postings visit, www.aces.org.