ACES is Recruiting Occupational and Physical Therapists

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — ACES provides different sorts of therapy in a school setting.
Here with more is Director, ACES-Extension Therapy Services Laura Evangelist along with Physical Therapist-Liaison Jennifer Fox.
The following are covered:
- What is ACES?
- What is ACES-Extension Therapy Services (ETS)?
- What is Occupational Therapy and Physical Therapy?
- What is the role of OT in the school setting and what does it look like?
- What is the role of PT in the school setting and what does it look like?
ACES is currently recruiting both Occupational and Physical Therapists for the 2021-2022 school year.
For job postings visit, www.aces.org.