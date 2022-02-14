NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Applications for ACS Magnet School Parent Choice are open now. If your child has a special interest they’d like to focus on, this might be something to explore.

Joining us with more is ACES Coordinator of Choice and Regional Transportation Lynn Bailey.

The following are covered:

What are their areas of study with the schools participating?

How does the parent choice program work?

What’s available when it comes to transportation to your schools?

How can parents and students learn more about each of these schools to see what might be a good fit?

Are there any deadlines parents should be aware of?

To learn more, visit aces.org