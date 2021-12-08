ACES: Offering Renewable Solutions

by: Kristina Mitten

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Renewable energy is the way of the future and school districts here in CT now have the opportunity to go green.  

Joining us with more is Brendan Sharkey, Co-Owner of Daisy Solutions and Tim Howes– Deputy Executive Director of ACES.

The following are covered:

  • How is ACES helping school districts go green?  
  • What is Daisy Solutions part in this?  
  • ACES has received the first fully sized electric school bus. How has the experience been so far?
  • Why is a program like this important for the future?  
  • How can other school districts learn more and maybe participate as well?  

To learn more, visit https://www.aces.org/

