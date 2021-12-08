ACES: Offering Renewable Solutions

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Renewable energy is the way of the future and school districts here in CT now have the opportunity to go green.
Joining us with more is Brendan Sharkey, Co-Owner of Daisy Solutions and Tim Howes– Deputy Executive Director of ACES.
The following are covered:
- How is ACES helping school districts go green?
- What is Daisy Solutions part in this?
- ACES has received the first fully sized electric school bus. How has the experience been so far?
- Why is a program like this important for the future?
- How can other school districts learn more and maybe participate as well?
To learn more, visit https://www.aces.org/