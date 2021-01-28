ACES offers new health center for employees

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) —Area Cooperative Educational Services or ACES is providing a one stop shop option for their employees’ healthcare.

Here with the details are ACES Executive Director Dr. Tom Danehy along with ACES Insurance Collaborative Administrator, Deborah Carson.

The following are covered:

Why did ACES open Smart Care, an on-site employee health center?

(It makes high-quality health care more affordable and accessible to more than 1,000 employees, regardless of whether they have health insurance coverage. It is even open from 7am to 5pm for more convenient appointments.)

What kind of services does it provide?

(Employees can receive preventive care such as screenings, immunizations and annual physicals, acute care for illnesses, lab work, chronic condition care and more.)

How much does it cost?

(All services at ACES Smart Care are at no cost to employees. ACES has partnered with Healthstat, a provider of on-site employer-sponsored health centers to make this possible. As a self-insured organization, we hope to see a return on investment over time with reduced medical claims and increased productivity.)

Upcoming Event: Virtual ribbon-cutting event at the health center on February 3rd.

To learn more, visit http://www.ACES.org