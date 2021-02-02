ACES offers Open Choice

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — School choice is a major decision for any parent and open choice for aces is coming.
Here with the details is Coordinator of Choice and Regional Transportation Lynn Bailey
The following questions are covered:
- What is ACES?
- What is Open Choice
- How does Open Choice work?
- What is the timeline?
- How do you apply?
- What are some benefits of the Open Choice program?
Open Choice will be holding a virtual Open Choice Family Information Meeting on Saturday, March 6th.
To learn more, visit www.aces.org.