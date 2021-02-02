ACES offers Open Choice

CT Style

by: Christina Alexander

Posted: / Updated:

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — School choice is a major decision for any parent and open choice for aces is coming.

Here with the details is Coordinator of Choice and Regional Transportation Lynn Bailey

The following questions are covered:

  • What is ACES?
  • What is Open Choice
  • How does Open Choice work?
  • What is the timeline?
  • How do you apply?
  • What are some benefits of the Open Choice program?

Open Choice will be holding a virtual Open Choice Family Information Meeting on Saturday, March 6th.

To learn more, visit www.aces.org.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CT Style Content Disclaimer

The information, advice and answers displayed in the CT Style section of WTNH.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WTNH-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WTNH.com presents this content on behalf of each participating CT Style sponsor.