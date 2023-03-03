New Haven, Conn. (WTNH) – When it comes to education, having choices matters. It’s been linked to increased academic achievement across numerous racial and economic backgrounds.

The Area Cooperative Educational Services(ACES) Open Choice Program is part of the statewide Open Choice program that allows urban students to attend public schools in nearby suburban towns and suburban students to attend public schools in the urban center (New Haven). The deadline for student applications is 4/1/23 at 3:30 pm.



CT Style Host Natasha Lubczenko was joined in the studio by Melissa Alers, ACES Open Choice Liaison, to talk about how area students can apply to become enrolled in the program, its application deadlines, and some of the options available to families.

In this interview, Melissa answers the following questions:

What is the primary goal of the ACES Open Choice program?

Why was the Open Choice program established, originally?

to be able to participate? What are some of the themes of the ACES Schools that families can explore?

What is the timeline to apply to the ACES Open Choice program?

assignment process for the program work? What do people need to do to apply?

What are some of the benefits of participating in the ACES Open Choice program?

What kind of transportation options are available for students?

IMPORTANT INFORMATION –

Open Choice Timeline: Applications are currently open through 4/1/23 at 3:30 pm. Lottery will be held 4/5/23, and families are notified shortly thereafter.

Virtual Information Session: 3/15/23 at 6pm. Families can learn more about the application process and school availability. Register online.

More Information will be available on the website at www.aces.org – search Open Choice.