ACES’ Open Choice Program

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Area Cooperative Educational Services (ACES) has been living its mission: to enhance and transform lives through education, innovation and leadership for fifty years.

We are joined by Project Coordinator of Choice and Regional Special Education Transportation, Lynn Bailey along with Open Choice Family/School Liaison, Melissa Alers to give us the details on the Open Choice Program.

The following questions are answered:

What is Open Choice?

How did the Program begin?

When did Open Choice Start in CT?

When did it start in New Haven?

Who does the Open Choice Program serve?

What are the Benefits of Open Choice?

Current Dates for the 2020-2021 application?

The application deadline is on April 1st and, families will be notified by mail of acceptance/waiting list positions on April 8th.

ACES is the regional educational service center for the twenty-five communities in New Haven and Middlesex Counties.

ACES is both a non-profit service organization and a school district that serves over 2,000 students in three magnet and six special education schools.

