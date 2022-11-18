New Haven, CT (WTNH) – ACES is the sponsor of the GR8 Thanksgiving Food Drive being held THIS Saturday, November 19th from 11am – 1 pm at CT FoodShare in Wallingford.

CT Style Host Natasha Lubczenko was joined in the studio by Tim Howes, ACES Deputy Executive Director to talk about their support of this important event.

In this interview, Howes explains what ACES does and community outreach and participation is such a high priority for this nonprofit organization. Watch and learn the following:

Why was ACES interested in sponsoring the Food Drive this year?

How was ACES able to get their students and staff involved in this event?

Why was it so important to have them participate?

How many different programs took part in the drive?

What other kinds of Community Events does ACES support?

Viewers can learn more about ACES and all that they offer at www.aces.org.

Please donate to the GR8 Thanksgiving Food Drive, Sat., November 19, 11am – 1 pm at

2 Research Parkway in Wallingford

Come by with your drive-through donation and say hello to members of the News 8 Team!