ACES Teams Up with The Connecticut Office of Early Childhood

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — With COVID-19 still affecting our daily lives, it’s important to keep ourselves and our communities safe and healthy.

That’s why educational agency ‘ACES’ has teamed up with the CT office of early childhood to get masks and test kits out to daycare centers around the state.

Joining us now with more is Dr. Thomas Danehy, Executive Director of ACES, and Beth Bye, Commissioner of the CT Office of Early Childhood.

The following are covered:

What do people need to get these resources?

Why is it important for childcare centers to have access to these masks and test kits?

Do you think it’s important to use regionalized efforts like this to carry out the state’s work?

To learn more, visit aces.org