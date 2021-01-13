ACES Thomas Edison Magnet Middle School prepares students for future success with unique STEM courses

MERIDEN, Conn. (WTNH)– Science, technology, engineering and mathematics, otherwise known as STEM, are main focuses at ACES Thomas Edison Magnet Middle School.

“They [students] take three years of pretty extensive and strong math classes and then we also have three years of Next Generation Science Standards science courses as well,” says Principal Karen Habegger.

This curriculum is strongly supported by the school’s one-to-one laptop program, which provides each student with their own computer; something that has proven to be even more important now during the pandemic.

“Our teachers are really on the cutting edge of creating unique, interesting digital lessons,” Habegger says. “And it supports everything that we do in our school from PE class to science class.”

She adds that whether students pursue a career in STEM or not, the knowledge gained through these courses is invaluable.

“It provides important basic skills for kids to be able to build upon and go out and be productive in the work world,” Habegger says. “It’s incredibly important.”

Watch as CT Style’s Natasha Lubczenko takes us inside the classrooms! For information on how to apply, visit aces.org.