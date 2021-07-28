ACES: Treatment and Learning Center

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) —If your child is living with autism or other behavioral disorders, Area Cooperative Educational Services (ACES), wants to help them thrive.
ACES recently opened a Treatment and Learning Center to help children around the state.
Joining us with details is Carrie Hartman, coordinator of behavior services and autism programs.
The following are covered:
- What are the offerings?
- Who works at the center?
- Why is a resource like this so important for families and children living with these disorders?
Learn more at www.aces.org.