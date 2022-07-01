New Haven, CT (WTNH) – Clean energy is the way of the future, and now, school districts here in Connecticut can “Go Green” with Electric School Buses. CT Style Host Natasha Lubczenko spoke about

the ACES UP initiative with Tim Howes, Deputy Executive Director of ACES, and Brendan Sharkey,

Co-Owner of Daisy Solutions, the company which partnered with ACES to make these EV Buses a reality.

Watch this interview to learn about what the ACES UP initiative is all about, and why “Going Green” is so important to our school districts in Connecticut.

• What is ACES UP?

•ACES has the first full-size electric school bus in CT

•What about charging stations for these electric school buses?

•How can ACES UP be the technical support for schools and bus providers with grant applications,

design & installation & solar and storage solutions?

•Grant Applications are being accepted now through August ‘22

For more information about ACES UP, visit https://www.aces.org/services/aces-up