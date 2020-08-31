ACES Virtual Convocation & Drive-Thru Food Truck Festival

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Back to school time has arrived and of course, things are a little bit different this year.

Here from ACES is Magnet school coach Ingrid Ellinger-Doviak and ACES Executive Director, Tom Danehy.

The following questions are covered:

How are you kicking off the school year for teachers?

Food truck event?

How are you reinventing education?

What’s the best advice you can offer parents this year?

What if a family is interested in a magnet school? What is the process?

At ACES, they are “re-inventing” education, which is the topic of this year’s virtual convocation. ACES has created a video Convocation, typically “live” at the Oakdale, but in video form this year… that will be broadcast to employees on 8/31, day 1 of employees reporting, which features the innovative work ACES in its commitment to education during the pandemic.

The theme is ‘REINVENT’. After the video, ACES is treating all employees, 1000 of them to a drive thru food truck festival at Wintergreen Magnet School. Aces wanted to support the community through the food truck event!

