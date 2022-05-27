New Haven, CT (WTNH) – Getting your car washed can really make a difference, but if you can get it washed help out an outstanding local nonprofit organization at the same time, then everybody wins!

CT Style Host Natasha Lubczenko recently spoke with ACES Whitney Academy Teaching Assistant, Genell Bellamy, who founded and is directing the SECOND Annual Car Wash Fundraiser to benefit Special Olympics CT. She also spoke with Michael Mason, Senior Vice President & CFO of Special Olympics Connecticut, along with Brett Glaser, Special Olympics Athlete and Board Member, about the importance of Special Olympics CT and its athletes.

Genell Bellamy said she was inspired to hold a fundraising car wash while watching Good Morning America, last year, when they reported on how the pandemic had severely impacted donations and fundraising for the Special Olympics. She thought that locally, the two organizations would make a great partnership, since many ACES Whitney Academy students benefit from services available through Special Olympics of CT. It was a great way to bring their students, staff, and community together.

Watch this segment to hear Athlete and Board Member, Brett Glaser speak about what Special Olympics of CT means to him, and Michael Mason shares details about where CT Special Olympics Athletes will be participating in events coming up in June.

The Car Wash Fundraiser will take place on Sat., June 11th from 11-1pm at ACES Whitney Academy located at 130 Leeder Hill in Hamden. Cost is $10 per vehicle. Donations are not limited to only $10 (if you’re feeling generous).

Special Olympics is the largest provider of health care screenings to individuals with Intellectual Disabilities in the world, through the Healthy Athlete Program, including Health Hearing, Fit Feet, Fun Fitness, Health Promotion, Opening Eyes, Special Smiles and Strong Minds.



State-wide Summer Special Olympics Games will be held June 3,4,5 at Fairfield University (Soccer, Tennis, Swimming) with Cycling in Cheshire. Track & Field will be held June 11 and 12 at Jess Dow Stadium at Southern Connecticut State University.



To learn more about Special Olympics CT, visit their website at: www.soct.org



ACES Whitney Academy is a special education school based in Hamden, CT that serves a diverse student population between the ages of fourteen and twenty-one. Many of their students and staff actively participate with or have ties to the Special Olympics organization.



To learn more about ACES Whitney Academy, visit their website at: https://www.aces.org/schools-programs/special-education-schools/whitney-academy-explore-create

