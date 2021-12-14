ACES Wintergreen Interdistrict Magnet School in North Haven Inspires Students to Discover their Passion through Innovation and the Arts

NORTH HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Is your child a hands-on learner who likes to express themselves creatively? ACES Wintergreen Interdistrict Magnet School in North Haven, inspires students to create and discover their passion through innovation and the arts.

“We have things to offer, children that really no other school does in the area. Graffiti art, costume design, theater, theater tech, to name a few and we’re really proud of that. It gives kids the opportunity to really get a taste of the arts and to hone in on what really their gifts are,” says magnet coach, Ingrid Ellinger-Doviak.

Creative arts cannot be taught on their own, the staff here at ACES want each and every student to succeed, give back to their communities and prepare them for life beyond ACES.

“We’re here for the students. We’re here for the families, and we want our students to do the best they possibly can. We are working hard to become cultural responsive individuals,” says principal Todd Solli.

Watch as CT Style’s Griffin Pierson takes a trip ACES Wintergreen Interdistrict Magnet School in North Haven to see all the creative outlets they have to offer.