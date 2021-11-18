ACES Wintergreen Interdistrict Magnet School Inspires Students to Discover Their Passion Through The Arts

NORTH HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Creative arts cannot be taught on their own, the staff at ACES want each and every student to succeed, give back to their communities and prepare them for life beyond aces. 

“We’re here for the students. We’re here for the families, and we want our students to do the best they possibly can. We are working hard to become cultural responsive individuals,” says principal Todd Solli. 

Watch as CT Style’s Griffin Pierson talks with the staff at ACES Wintergreen Interdistrict Magnet School to find out what makes this school so unique. 

