HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Creativity is embraced at ACES Wintergreen Interdistrict Magnet School.

“We are really an arts magnet school,” explains magnet coach Ingrid Ellinger-Doviak. “So we’re infused with arts integration throughout the day.”

The K-8 school offers unique classes in theater, video production, art and more.

“We build the skills necessary for students to create, collaborate, communicate, discover as a community of learners,” says Principal Todd Solli. “Both art teachers and art specialists, along with classroom teachers, work together to collaborate and and bring together the arts into everything we do.”

Come Fall 2023, the school will move from North Haven back to it’s original location in Hamden.

“We’re going to be bigger and better than we were before,” says Ellinger-Doviak. “And we really look forward to our new surroundings and all of the new programming that’s going to be afforded to us and to our students.”

For more information:

Open House – February 24th from 5:30 to 7:00pm

aces.org/wims