ACES Wintergreen Interdistrict Magnet School offers well-rounded education with focus on the arts

NORTH HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH)– If your child has an interest in the arts, you might want to check out ACES Wintergreen Interdistrict Magnet School. From music and theater to video production, the arts are infused into every aspect of learning.

“They are in charge of their education and they’re in charge of figuring out who they are as an individual,” said Magnet Coach Ingrid Ellinger-Doviak. “So for us, it’s a school of choice for kids that really want immersion in the arts.”

The schools serves over 600 K-8 students from partnering districts and is operating both in-person and virtually due to the pandemic.

