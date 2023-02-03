New Haven, Conn. (WTNH) – Creativity is a skill that enriches our lives, opens our minds and when taught in school, it can make a positive impact on our young ones. A local Magnet School infuses the arts into every aspect of learning, fostering this skill for all students.

That school is ACES Wintergreen Interdistrict Magnet School (WIMS), which serves students in grades K-8 from districts in the Greater New Haven region. While its current location is in North Haven, the School will be returning to its original home at 670 Wintergreen Avenue in Hamden for the start of the 2023-2024 School Year.

CT Style Host Natasha Lubczenko was joined in the studio by ACES Wintergreen Interdistrict Magnet School Principal Todd Solli and Magnet Theme Coach, Ingrid Ellinger-Doviak to talk about the School’s unique curriculum and upcoming open house.

Watch this interview and learn about how the arts and creative thinking are incorporated into all forms of learning at this unique school, and hear about a recent grant that has been awarded to ACES WIMS, which will allow for significant investments in their Arts Integration Learning theme.

Our guests discuss how students will work side by side with resident artists in developing the creative part of their brains. By utilizing a creative, experimental method of teaching, WIMS will develop thinkers who can use their strengths to explore their varied interests. Classroom teachers and arts specialists will collaborate to connect the academic concepts studied in the classroom to the arts, through performances, Arts Showcase Expos, and an Arts Capstone Project.

Students can enroll in ACES WIMS through the ACES Magnet School Parent Choice program.

ACES WIMS will host an Open House at 670 Wintergreen Avenue on Friday, Feb. 24, from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. Tours of the building will be offered during the Open House.

For more information, to apply or to register for the Open House, visit their website at: www.aces.org