New Haven, Conn. (WTNH) – It’s News 8’s 75th Anniversary, and we’re teaming up Achiq Designs of Wallingford, to give YOU the chance to win a $7,500 diamond engagement ring. CT Style Host Natasha Lubczenko was joined in the studio by Achiq Designs Owner & Designer Fabi Giguere, and Sales Associate Linda Olis.

This contest is a great opportunity for any couple looking to take that next big step. Fabi tells us about the ring, which will be customized. She says that the Grand Prize winner will come to her store, where they have a special kiosk where the winner can look at the options with Fabi and work together to customize and create something very special.



There is also a second and third prize available to winners of the contest, and Fabi shows our viewers both an elegant multi-stone bracelet featuring crystals, topaz and amethyst (second prize) and a pair of beautiful multi-stone dangle earrings (third prize).

Achiq Designs specializes in Peruvian gemstones and sources diamonds and other stones from all over the world, and locally as well. In her designs, Fabi takes inspiration from her Peruvian ancestors, and her jewelry combines sophisticated geometric styles that are made to be worn, loved and treasured. The striking pieces are handmade by skilled Peruvian artisans featuring gemstones selected for their beauty and healing properties.



Achiq Designs recently relocated to their new Wallingford location, which includes a boutique and café, as well as jewelry. Customers have given both Fabi and Linda lots of great feedback about larger, new store and love coming in for some help finding a gift for that special someone.

It’s not too late to enter the News 8’s 75th Anniversary contest! Just visit www.wtnh.com/contests, and tell us why you want to propose to the love of your life, and share a photo of you and your significant other. You can enter until Tuesday, June 13th at 11:59pm Eastern.

Be sure to stop in for a visit to Achiq Designs, located at 86 North Main Street in Wallingford and visit their website at www.achiqdesigns.com.