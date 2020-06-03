Achiq Designs Inc. shares Father’s Day gift ideas along with what’s new!

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — It’s time to recognize the Dads in our lives, and even though Father’s Day might be a little different this year, you still have time to find the perfect gift.

Here to help is Fabi Giguere Founder and Designer from Achiq Designs Inc., located in Cheshire.

Achiq Designs creates and manufactures their jewelry mainly in sterling silver and 18k gold. They also, specialize in vibrant gemstones in different colors and meanings.

Giguere answers the following questions:

How are you adjusting during these times?

How are you accommodating customers?

What makes your jewelry unique?

Purchase Dad something from the men’s collection, Varon and get 20% off by entering code: LOVEDAD

Shop online by clicking here.