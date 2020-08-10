Achiq Designs Inc. shares summer trends

CT Style
Posted: / Updated:

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Achiq Designs Inc. specializes not only in designing on their own brand jewelry in sterling silver and 18 K gold, they offer a line of watches that includes repairs, and battery changes.

Joining us via Zoom are Founder and Designer Fabi Giguere along with Manager Francisco Ponce to share summer trends.

The following are covered:

  • Different collections for different styles
  • 18k gold collection
  • Sterling silver new summer collection
  • Heirloom jewelry redesign

Special offer for CT Style viewers 30 % off with coupon: CTSTYLE30

To learn more, click here.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CT Style Content Disclaimer

The information, advice and answers displayed in the CT Style section of WTNH.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WTNH-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WTNH.com presents this content on behalf of each participating CT Style sponsor.