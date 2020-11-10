Achiq New Jewelry Collection 2021

CT Style

by: Christina Alexander

Posted: / Updated:

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — The holidays are right around the corner and if you’re looking for a little extra sparkle… you’ll want to visit Achig Designs in Cheshire!

Joining us via Zoom is Founder and Designer Fabi Giguere to share the new jewelry trends for this season.

The following are covered:

  • What are people wearing this fall?
  • What makes Ashiq Designs different?
  • Goddess collections
  • Black Friday Sale
  • Cyber Monday Sale

Special offer for CT Style viewers offering 30 % off with: CTSTYLE30

Learn more at www.achiqdesigns.com

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CT Style Content Disclaimer

The information, advice and answers displayed in the CT Style section of WTNH.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WTNH-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WTNH.com presents this content on behalf of each participating CT Style sponsor.