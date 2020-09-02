Active Pure Technology recognized by NASA

by: Christina Alexander

Posted: / Updated:

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — If you are looking for the ultimate solution for a healthy indoor environment, Aerus, formerly Electolux and their Active Pure Technology could answer.

The solution is called the Beyond Guardian Air. Aerus and their exclusive Active Pure technology which disinfects both air and surfaces.

Active Pure technology gets its roots in the NASA space program nearly 20 years ago and is recognized as a certified space technology and in NASA Hall of fame. Here with the details is New England Regional Director, Vince Aspromonti.

The following questions are covered:

  • Why do we need this?
  • Who needs this?
  • It’s portable, how big of room does it disinfect?
  • Where can we get The Beyond Guardian Air?

To learn more, click the location near you, SeymourHartford, and Hamden.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

