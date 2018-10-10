Actress Sophie Grace tells us about her role in Terror in the Woods
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) - Lifetime thriller "Terror in the Woods," premieres Sunday, October 14. The move inspired by true events.
Actress Sophie Grace tells us how she got her role as Kaitlyn in the movie.
