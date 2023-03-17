New Haven, Conn. (WTNH) – If you want to experience the luck of the Irish firsthand, it’s now easier than ever. Air Lingus flights are returning from Hartford to Dublin. To learn about the details of this exciting news, CT Style Host Natasha Lubczenko spoke with Meabh Clohosey, Director of Brand and Marketing at Air Lingus.

These flights to Ireland out of Bradley Airport were paused because of COVID-19, but according to Meabh, they will resume, starting on March26th. Maebh says, “We are delighted to be back servicing the people of Connecticut again, and particularly around St Patrick’s Day. And we’re also sponsoring some events in the area. The service will be running through till October and we have service every single day. So, not only can you go to Dublin, but it’s a great connecting point through to the rest of Europe.”

There are over 20 destinations to choose from when you plan to travel through Dublin, including Rome, London and Madrid. But Maebh says that the one great advantage of coming through Dublin is that when you return through Dublin, you go through customs and immigration there. So that means that when you come off your flight in Connecticut, it’s just like a domestic flight – you can walk right off.

Watch this segment to learn more about what Aer Lingus has to offer, as Maebh answers the following questions:

Aer Lingus Special Pricing: Take up to $100 off flights to Ireland. Travel April-May &

Sept.-Nov. Book at aerlingus.com by March 21. Terms and conditions apply.