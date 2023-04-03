New Haven, Conn. (WTNH) – What Matters is a monthly series where experts from Albertus Magnus College where experts weigh in on topics affecting our daily lives.

When looking for a job after college, you, of course, want your resume to rise to the top of the applicant pool. But how do you make yourself stand out?



CT Style Host Natasha Lubczenko was joined by Albertus Magnus College President, Dr. Marc Camille, who spoke about an exciting new program at Albertus, called the Career eXcelerator Program.



It’s a series of fully online, self-paced, short-term, classes that Albertus Students can take to help access important skills and gain credentials that can be extremely beneficial toward getting tthe top of the applicant pool. Designed as practical and stackable, Albertus Career eXcelerator programs are taught by industry experts from corporations such as Goodwill, Google, IBM, Intuit, Meta, Salesforce, SAP, and Tally.



In this interview, Dr. Camille talks about how students can increase their employability by participating in this program, which can make a huge difference in the first steps of their career path. Dr. Camille answers the following questions:

Who can enroll in this program?

Why is this important to college students?

How does this fit into the Albertus mission?

Is there an additional cost to participate in the program?

You can learn more about this program at www.albertus.edu/excelerator

Albertus Magnus College was founded in 1925 by the Dominican Sisters of Peace, whose essential mission was to provide a strong liberal arts foundation along with a commitment to instilling the four Dominican Pillars of study, prayer, community, and service. Albertus prepares students to become responsible, productive citizens and lifelong learners, encouraging them to contribute to their communities and become moral leaders in a rapidly changing, globally connected world.