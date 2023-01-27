New Haven, Conn. (WTNH) – What Matters is a monthly series where experts from Albertus Magnus College weigh in on topics affecting our daily lives. When it comes to getting that first job out of college, one question that’s often asked is “Does Experience Matter?”



Today’s guests say the answer is “yes”! and they’re ready to discuss how you can prepare.



CT Style Host Natasha Lubczenko was joined by Patrick Clifford, Director of Career & Professional Development at Albertus Magnus College, and Jessica Reid, a recent Albertus graduate who now works at CVS Health.



In this interview, Patrick and Jessica talk about how experiential learning and internships can make a huge difference in your search for employment, and they answer the following questions:

Why does experience make a difference when job searching after graduation?

How does Albertus help prepare their students for internships and for their career path?

What makes Albertus’ approach unique?

Jessica – Tell us about your experience finding your job after graduation?

Does the experience from these internships often open the door to employment?

How does opportunity really set you up for success?

How many students pursue internships?

Albertus Magnus College will be holding an Experiential Learning Day & Career Fair on Wed., March 29, where both undergraduate & graduate students will offer presentations about their work with internships, research, service, or other hands-on, experiential learning activities to the broader College community. For more information on internships and experiential learning at Albertus Magnus College visit albertus.edu/CTstyle.