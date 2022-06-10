(WTNH) New Haven – Maybe you’ve been concerned that your older child seems to be obsessed with online gaming, especially now that school is ending for the summer. You’ll be glad to know that Esports isn’t just fun and games; it’s a growing billion-dollar industry of competitive skilled gamers!

CT Style Host Natasha Lubczenko recently met with representatives of Albertus Magnus College in New Haven, to learn more about their recently launched degree programs centered around the Esports Industry.

Kristen DeCarli, Director of the Sport Management program and Co-Director of the Honors program and Jeremy Peterson, Network Analyst and Staff Advisor to Esports Club, spoke about how these new programs came about.



Kristen said, “At Albertus, we recognized the popularity and market demand of the Esports industry. So, we created two new paths for students to turn their passion into employability. They can go the design track and get a bachelor’s degree in Game & Computer Arts or the business path and minor in Esports Administration and Management.”

She also discussed how, at Albertus, the focus on Esports connects with other existing majors—including Sports Management, Business Management, Computer Information Systems, Cybersecurity, and Visual Communication. Esports creates bridges to explore unique careers while strengthening critical thinking skills.

Jeremy Peterson talked about other opportunities for gaming that Albertus offers. He said, “There’s lots of fun and the chance to compete. Albertus partnered with industry experts such as Acer, CDW-G, and Horizon AVL. Together, we designed a dedicated suite in the campus center with high-tech audio-visual equipment. This is where the student-led Esports club competes and networks with other schools’ programs, leagues, and events.”



He noted that Esports strengthens critical thinking skills; you learn about related industries like sports broadcasting, and there are scholarships available, as well.

Albertus Magnus College will be running an Esports Camp this summer, on August 9. The camp is open to any rising high school student, and it’s the perfect opportunity to get an experiential look at the Gaming and Esports industry. Details are on the website.

To learn more about this program at Albertus Magnus College visit: https://www.albertus.edu/student-life/esports.php