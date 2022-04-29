(WTNH) New Haven – CT Style Host Natasha Lubczenko recently met with representatives of Albertus Magnus College in New Haven, to get their feedback on how supply chain issues, brought about by the COVID-19 global pandemic, have impacted businesses and exposed their vulnerabilities, revealing the need for growth in the industry.

These featured guests were Tabitha Wazorko Manafort ’94, owner of TWM Development, LLC, and William Aniskovich, J.D., Dean of Tagliatela School of Business and Chair of Business programs at Albertus Magnus College.

As a general contractor, Ms. Manafort (who also happens to be an alumna of Albertus) discussed how supply chain delays have affected her business. Mr. Aniskovich, as chair of the business programs and Dean of the Tagliatela School of Business, as well as CEO of Stonington Institute, spoke about the market demand for supply chain management as a career path, and how Albertus sought to fulfill this need by adding it as a new Bachelor’s degree in 2021—the only traditional undergraduate program offering a focus on both the retail service and manufacturing sectors of the field. For five years in a row, the annual Destination Survey has found that at least 95% of Albertus graduates have found employment or gone on to continue their education within six months of graduating, consistently outperforming the national average.

Albertus Magnus College was founded in 1925 by the Dominican Sisters of Peace, whose essential mission was to provide a strong liberal arts foundation along with a commitment to instilling the four Dominican Pillars of study, prayer, community, and service. Albertus prepares students to become responsible, productive citizens and lifelong learners, encouraging them to contribute to their communities and become moral leaders in a rapidly changing, globally connected world.

To learn more about programs at Albertus Magnus College visit https://www.albertus.edu/