New Haven, Conn. (WTNH) – What Matters is a monthly series where experts from Albertus Magnus College weigh in on topics that affect our daily lives. In this interview, CT Style Host Natasha Lubczenko was joined by Kobé Smith, Coordinator of the Center for Innovation & Entrepreneurship, to talk about creativity and the entrepreneurial spirit.

Kobé explains the purpose of the Center, “It’s a place on campus where students who have innovative ideas, or may already have a business, or are interested in starting a business, can come and learn the fundamental steps to starting that business, growing and scaling it in the near future.”

In this interview, Kobé Smith discusses the Center for Innovation & Entrepreneurship, and answers the following questions:

What’s the mission of the Center?

How are you helping students?

How do you share and collaborate ideas?

What is your background and how do you use it to inspire others?

Kobé also hosts a podcast called Albertus Innovates, that airs on Spotify, and can be found on the Albertus Magnus website (link below). It focuses on interviewing students, alumni and local people who are innovators and entrepreneurs. He says it’s a great way to connect students with people who currently are where the students want to be in the future, and to the resources available to them.



He says the podcast is especially helpful for shedding light on BIPOC entrepreneurs in the area.

Albertus emphasizes experiential learning and community, and there are so many people in the New Haven area who, Kobé says, have “genius-level” ideas, and he wants to be able to highlight them for the students.

To learn more about The Center for Innovation & Entrepreneurship, and other programs at Albertus Magnus College, visit: https://www.albertus.edu/entrepreneurship