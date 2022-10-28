New Haven, Conn. (WTNH) – Did you know that National Hunger and Homeless Awareness Week is November 12-20? Food insecurity is real and challenging for many of our friends and neighbors. Students and faculty at Albertus Magnus College have been giving back to the community by planting, maintaining, and harvesting their Community Garden, which was established back in 2017 as a way to support local food banks.

CT Style Host Natasha Lubczenko was joined in the studio by Ross Edwards, Ph.D., Dean of Academic Affairs and Associate Professor of History & Political Science at Albertus Magnus College, to discuss the Community Garden, and its impact on the students and the community.

Dean Edwards runs the program and says its benefits are many. Not only does The Community Garden help provide healthy nourishment for local food banks to use, it has also been incorporated into some of the classes and teaching programs at the College, serving as an experiential learning opportunity for students.

In this interview, Dean Edwards talks about the Community Garden, food insecurity, and answers the following questions:

Where is the garden located and what do you grow?

The Community Garden is more than just growing fresh produce. What’s the significance?

How does work in the garden complement classroom studies?

Who are some of the organizations that benefit from the Community Garden?

What will be happen after your final harvest?

To learn more about the Community Garden and other community programs at Albertus Magnus College, visit: https://www.albertus.edu/student-life/dominican-ministries/living-the-mission-through-action-service.php

Albertus Magnus College was founded in 1925 by the Dominican Sisters of Peace, whose essential mission was to provide a strong liberal arts foundation along with a commitment to instilling the four Dominican Pillars of study, prayer, community, and service. Albertus prepares students to become responsible, productive citizens and lifelong learners, encouraging them to contribute to their communities and become moral leaders in a rapidly changing, globally connected world.