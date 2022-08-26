New Haven, CT (WTNH) – CT Style Host Natasha Lubczenko recently met with Eileen Lopez-Cordone, Assistant Director of Admissions at Albertus Magnus College, and Anne H. Benowitz, Vice President, Economic Development and Workforce Initiatives at the Greater New Haven Chamber of Commerce.

They discussed some of the latest hiring trends and employer needs they’re seeing throughout Connecticut and how Albertus Magnus is working to prepare students to enter the workforce.

The group also brings up the age-old debate about whether college is really “worth it?”

Watch this interview to learn more about the following:

What CT employers are looking for in today’s employees

How Albertus helps meet the needs of employers

Which industries are hiring?

Is college worth it?

What will help students get ahead in the current workforce?

Learn about the Albertus Magnus Professional and Graduate Studies programs in their virtual Open House – Wednesday, September 14 at 5:30pm. Register online at: www. Albertus.edu.

Albertus works with hundreds of employees to provide discounts on tuition. Call to inquire

or visit https://www.albertus.edu/CTStyle

Albertus Magnus College was founded in 1925 by the Dominican Sisters of Peace, whose essential mission was to provide a strong liberal arts foundation along with a commitment to instilling the four Dominican Pillars of study, prayer, community, and service. Albertus prepares students to become responsible, productive citizens and lifelong learners, encouraging them to contribute to their communities and become moral leaders in a rapidly changing, globally connected world.