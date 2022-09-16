New Haven, CT (WTNH) – While nobody wants to think about it, we really aren’t that far away from the winter season; and with the rising costs of energy and heating oil right now, you may start to worry about the price tag for heating your home.

CT Style Host Natasha Lubczenko was joined in the studio by John and Melissa Allen, from Allen’s Plumbing Supply, to talk about the many different options available to homeowners this season.

You’ll notice that Melissa is wearing a crown and sash in this interview, in honor of her title, “The Queen of Propane” – bestowed upon her by her younger brother John, who thought it was fitting for her prominent role in this family business.

Allen’s considers themselves the pioneers of Do-It-Yourself Plumbing, Heating & Cooling. Their goal is to assist every customer that walks through their doors.

In this interview, Melissa & John discuss some of the services they offer, the history of their business, and the answer the following questions:

What are some of the reasons to switch over to propane?

How reliable is propane?

How can people save money this winter season?

How often should your heating system be cleaned out?

Is it possible clean out my home’s heating system myself?

How long has Allen’s Plumbing Supply been in business?

What can people do if they’re struggling to pay their energy bills?

Allen’s Plumbing Supply has special pricing for those that decide to convert from home heating oil to propane through their company, currently at $1.99/gallon.

This large family company offers much more than just energy services. Contact them for complete Commercial and Residential plumbing, heating and cooling products and advice. They pride themselves on their employees’ depth of knowledge and willingness to educate every “Do-It-Yourself” customer.

Located at 145 Bank Street, Rt 67 Seymour, CT Phone: (203) 888-5105

To learn more, visit www.allensplumbingsupply.com



