Amato’s Toy & Hobby Middletown: The fun of shopping in a real toy store for the holidays!

Amato’s Toy & Hobby Middletown has a hand selected assortment of wonderful toys and hobbies for kids and adults of all ages.
It is fun to come and explore a real toy store, play with the toys and experience some holiday magic!
Their aisles are overflowing with a unique and fun selection of great gifts for everyone on your list! Also, offering toy testing stations throughout the store so that you can play while you shop!
Amato’s Toy & Hobby Middletown experienced elves and elfettes love talking to their customers and offering gift suggestions based on their unique needs!
Upcoming events:
- TrainLand is open on the weekends, six operating train displays in a wonderful holiday wonderland setting. The operating schedule varies and can be found on their Facebook and Instagram pages.
- Annual Holiday Sale starting this Saturday, November 23rd and running through Sunday December 1st.
- Amato’s Toy & Hobby Middletown are very excited to participate in the GR8 Holiday Give Toy Drive again this year!
- Last year they were able to supply hundreds of toys to Toys for Tots by offering every customer the opportunity to donate to this very important cause and can’t wait to do it again!