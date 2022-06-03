New Haven, CT (WTNH) – June is National Homeownership Month, and if purchasing your own home is somewhere in your future, it’s important to educate yourself about credit, getting pre-qualified, and financing, as well as getting your savings into shape.



To assist you in taking those first steps, American Eagle Financial Credit Union is here to help.

CT Style Host Natasha Lubczenko spoke with Howard Brady, President & CEO of American Eagle Financial Credit Union about the many services they offer, including free First-Time Homebuyer

and Financial Literacy seminars, and about the difference between credit unions and banks.

Brady said, “American Eagle Financial Credit Union is a full-service credit union—the largest community credit union in the state—offering checking and savings accounts, credit cards, auto loans, mortgages, business accounts and more. We serve and welcome new members from Hartford, Middlesex, Tolland and New Haven County in Connecticut, as well as Hampden County in Massachusetts.”

Buying a home is exciting, especially if it’s your first home. It can also be stressful and confusing. American Eagle Financial Credit Union is holding a free First-time Homebuyer Seminar to take the mystery and anxiety out of the homebuying process. Listen and learn from industry professionals who will share their knowledge and experience as well as answer questions about purchasing your first home. This FREE seminar is open to members and nonmembers.

FIRST-TIME HOME BUYER SEMINARS:

Register online at www.americaneagle.org under “Events”