New Haven, Conn. (WTNH) June is National Homeownership Month. It’s a great time to brush up on your financial literacy, especially for first-time homebuyers.



CT Style Host Natasha Lubczenko recently met with Howard Brady, President of American Eagle Financial Credit Union, to discuss how they’re helping educate people about what homeownership can help you to acheive. They want to inform our viewers about the many resources American Eagle Financial Credit Union has available, including a special FREE First-Time Homebuyer Seminar coming up on June 22nd at 6pm, at their corporate headquarters in East Hartford. This is open to both members and non-members of Eagle Financial Credit Union, who can sign up to attend at www.americaneagle.org.

Howard says, “Part of our mission is to create financial freedom for the communities that we serve, and homeownership is a key milestone in that journey. We feel really strongly about sharing that message.” “We want to make sure that people understand how to be successful when they own a home.”

In this interview, Howard discusses some of the important issues and resources their seminar will cover, and what participants will be learning:

Overview of the whole homebuying process

Understanding how to get pre-qualified

Knowing how much you can afford

What’s critical to know about the bidding process

What to look for in finding a good real estate agent and closing attorney

Understanding what Eagle Financial Credit Union’s loan program can do for you

All about downpayment options, rates and fees

The difference between a credit union and a bank

